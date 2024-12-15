Deepa Malik flags off "Divyang Sangati Yatra": 5 determined individuals on a 6,000 km wheelchair journey

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Para-Olympic medallist and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik flagged off the "Divyang Sangati Yatra" at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi. This inspiring journey involves five individuals with disabilities (Divyangs) travelling 6,000 kilometres in 20 days on specially modified scooters designed for wheelchair users. The entire expedition will be led and supervised by Sudhir Dheer, the founder of the Delhi-based Sangati Foundation, who is himself a person with a disability (Divyang).

The Sangati Foundation, spearheaded by Sudhir Dheer and Alka Salet Asthana, has a long history of advocating for the welfare of the Divyang community. They understand the challenges faced by people with disabilities and work tirelessly to create a more inclusive society. While this is not the first expedition organised by Sangati, it is their most ambitious yet - a 21-day journey that pushes the boundaries of physical and mental endurance.

The journey, starting from Delhi on December 15, will traverse diverse terrains and weather conditions, testing the participants' resilience. Despite limited financial support, the team's determination remains steadfast. As Sudhir Dheer stated in a Sangati Foundation press release, "Problems will come, but we will find our own path."

Deepa Malik remarked that this journey is more than just a travelogue; it is a powerful statement about the skills, willpower, and capabilities of the Divyang community. Devesh Chandra Srivastava, another attendee at the flag-off ceremony, echoed her sentiments, expressing confidence in the team's success.

Leading the expedition is Sudhir Dheer, accompanied by his fellow Divyang companions: Aamir Siddiqui, Pawan Kashyap, Suraj PA and his wife Saumya, and Tejpal Yadav. Through their journey, they aim to inspire others with disabilities and highlight the importance of skill development, employment opportunities, sports participation, and essential life skills, as noted in the release.

Detailed Itinerary

Alka Asthana from Sangati shared the planned route:

Dec 15: Delhi - Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan)

Dec 16: Sawai Madhopur - Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)

Dec 17: Ujjain - Malegaon (Maharashtra)

Dec 18: Malegaon - Satara (Maharashtra)

Dec 19-20: Satara (Rest)

Dec 21: Satara - Mangalore (Karnataka)

Dec 22: Mangalore - Thrissur (Kerala)

Dec 23: Thrissur - Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)

Dec 24: Kanyakumari - Dhanushkodi/Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)

(Rameswaram marks the halfway point)

Dec 24-25: Rameswaram (Rest)

Dec 26: Rameswaram - Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Dec 27: Pondicherry - Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh)

Dec 28: Tirupati - Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)

Dec 29: Kurnool - Hyderabad (Telangana)

Dec 30-31: Hyderabad (Rest)

Dec 31: Hyderabad - Nagpur (Maharashtra)

Jan 1, 2025: Nagpur - Sagar (Madhya Pradesh)

Jan 2: Sagar - Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Jan 3: Gwalior - Delhi (Reach by late evening).

