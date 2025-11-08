Deepika Kumari, Jyothi Surekha Vennam to lead India at Asian Archery Championships 2025 in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 8 : Olympian Deepika Kumari and Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam will spearhead India's 16-member squad for the upcoming Asian Archery Championships 2025, which will take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 8 to 14.

India has fielded eight archers each in the recurve and compound categories for the continental archery meet at the National Stadium, as reported by Olympics.com.

Jyothi Surekha, who clinched silver in the compound individual event last time in 2023, will lead the women's contingent in compound events. Reigning Asian women's compound champion Parneet Kaur did not make the cut.

Earlier this year, Jyothi teamed up with Rishabh Yadav at the World Archery Championships to win silver in the compound mixed team event, a discipline set to debut at the LA 2028 Olympics.

However, Yadav is not part of the Dhaka squad.

Jyothi had also led India to the women's compound team gold at the previous Asian Championships in Bangkok.

Abhishek Verma, a bronze medallist at the Asian Championships in Bangkok, will spearhead India's men's compound challenge, according to Olympics.com.

In the recurve events, four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari will look for her first individual medal at the Asian Championships. All six of her medals - one gold, one silver and four bronze - at the continental meet have come in team events.

Dhiraj Bommadevara, who missed out on a mixed team recurve medal at the Paris 2024 after finishing fourth with Ankita Bhakat, will lead the men's recurve team along with Olympian Atanu Das. Ankita Bhakat is also competing in Dhaka.

At the 2023 edition in Bangkok, India secured seven medals - three gold, one silver and three bronze - including five from compound events.

