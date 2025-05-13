Dehradun to host national selection trials 3 & 4 in Rifle/Pistol events from June 24

New Delhi, May 13 The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that the National Selection Trials 3 and 4 in Rifle and Pistol events for Group ‘A’ shooters will be held from June 24 to 30 at the Trishul Shooting Range at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun.

These trials will help in shaping the Indian team for the 16th Asian Shooting Championships 2025 in Kazakhstan in August and ISSF World Cup in China and Egypt later in the year.

The country’s elite rifle and pistol shooters come into this selection phase following an encouraging run in the double-legged South American ISSF World Cup tour, which marked the beginning of the new international calendar. Across both legs in Argentina and Peru, Indian shooters reached 32 finals, including mixed-team medal rounds, and brought home a total of 15 medals, six of them gold.

As per the selection Criteria, only eligible shooters in Group “A” will be allowed to participate. The National Selection Trials 3 & 4 will cover all Olympic Rifle and Pistol events and will be limited to a select group of top-ranked shooters. This includes 50 slots each for 10m Air Rifle (Men & Women) and 10m Air Pistol (Men & Women), 30 slots each for 50m Rifle 3 Positions (Men & Women), 20 slots for 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Men), and 30 slots for 25m Sport Pistol (Women).

The first day of the trials, on June 25, will see the qualifying round and finals of 10 M Air Rifle Men, 25 M Pistol Women and 50 M 3-P Women of T3, which will be followed by the T4 qualifying and finals of the same events the next day.

Earlier, NRAI announced a 22-member (rpt 22-member) squad for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage for Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany, scheduled in the first week of June, with Paris Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale and reigning Asian Games champion Palak back in the mix.

