Delhi Government felicitates Chess Olympiad gold medalist Tania Sachdev

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday felicitated chess Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, who was a key member of the Indian team that clinched gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024. The event highlighted Sachdev's achievements and her contribution to inspiring young talent in Delhi.

Atishi wrote on her X handle,

"Today, the Delhi Government felicitated @TaniaSachdev, a proud Delhiite and a key member of the Indian team that clinched Gold at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024. She also played chess with some of our young and upcoming chess champions from Delhi Govt schools!

"When we embark on a journey in any field, we look for role models. For Delhi's young champions, Tania is that inspiration. Today's felicitation isn't just about honouring herit's about motivating students, especially young girls, to follow in her footsteps and aim for gold."

The AAP Government is committed to nurturing budding sports talent in Delhi. In 2024-25 alone, over 2,000 students participated in chess tournaments, while 65 students received specialised chess training at Chhatrasal Stadium. Through schemes like Cash Incentive and Mission Excellence, we've invested 98 crores since 2018 to empower athletes across sports, the post read.

"We look forward to Tania's continued support in inspiring Delhi's young talent and shaping the next generation of chess champions!"

Atishi emphasized the significance of role models like Sachdev in motivating the next generation, particularly young girls, to excel in sports.

The AAP Government reiterated its commitment to nurturing sports talent in the capital. In the 2024-25 period, over 2,000 students participated in chess tournaments, with 65 receiving specialized training at Chhatrasal Stadium. The government's initiatives, including the Cash Incentive Scheme and Mission Excellence, have invested Rs98 crores since 2018 to empower athletes across various sports disciplines she said.

Atishi concluded by expressing hope for Sachdev's continued involvement in shaping Delhi's future chess stars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor