Delhi Half Marathon: Olympic champions ready to ignite Delhi roads on Sunday

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Running on a flat and fast course is a great experience. That is what the Delhi Half Marathon provides runners from around the World in the Indian capital New Delhi.

The 18th edition of the annual sporting venture comes up this Sunday, October 15, and features some of the top-ranked athletes from around the globe.

Speaking to the media, reigning champion Chala Regasa from Ethiopia explained, "It feels great to be here and I am very excited to run in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I am feeling in good shape"

Daniel Ebenyo, the favourite for this year's race, has already proved his mettle with a silver medal in the World Half Marathon championships held at Riga at the beginning of this month and got a silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the 10,000m last year. He expressed his gratitude to the organisers for arranging to join the elite field in Delhi and said he is very happy to be in India.

As a child, Ebenyo used to run about 24 km a day to cover the distance to school and back home. "I started running at the age of 12. I used to see some people's running pictures in magazines and that inspired me to start running," he revealed during the meeting.

Leonard Barsoton, another elite runner from Kenya, is not new to Indian roads as he already won the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K twice.

"India loves me and I love India. I always win when I come to India. I battled an Achilles injury last year, but now I have fully recovered. I hope I record my personal best on Sunday," Barsoton said this evening.

The women's field includes Vivian Cheruiyot, the Rio Olympian in 5000m with a number of global titles to her name.

"Thank you, Delhi for inviting me to the Delhi Half Marathon. I have been away for a few years because I had a baby and look forward to the race on Sunday. I would say that I get very happy when I see the pictures of me running and it's a privilege to an athlete. 2010 was the first time I was in Delhi and I really enjoyed the attention."

Two top-flight Ethiopian women, including Almaz Ayanathe 2017 winner here and Mare Dibaba are also participating.

Like Vivian, Almaz was also a 2016 Olympian (in 10,000m) and Dibaba won a marathon bronze in that Games.

"I am excited about the upcoming race and the Delhi Half Marathon. There has been a gap but I am ready for the race on Sunday" said Almaz Ayana.

"Since I am coming back from injury and a long break, I am looking forward to the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, it will help me understand where I am in comparison to others and my own standards as well. The Delhi Half Marathon will definitely help me and I will see the performance and then decide on the future" she added.

Running in her 24th half marathon, Mare Dibaba opined "This Sunday, will be my first race this year. I am not too worried about the heat. It is important for the temperature to be good for a nice race. But I will hope that things work out fine and we have a good race."

The USD 268,000 prize money race will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world's best on one of the fastest courses in the world.

The International Elite winners in the men's and women's categories will take home USD 27,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both.

In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000.

