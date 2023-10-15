Delhi LG, Anurag Thakur flag off Delhi Half Marathon from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the Delhi Half Marathon from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena participating in the marathon said that 36,000 people are participating in this global event.

"This 'Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon' has become a global event in a sense. Last year 28,000 people participated in it and this year, 36,000 people are participating. This shows how the people of Delhi want to remain fit," Vinai Kumar Saxena told ANI.

Asian Games gold medal-winning women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also participated in the marathon.

"I had not imagined this kind of atmosphere, especially the energy senior citizen showed is outstanding. If in future I get the chance again, I will come to run. I wish all the participants all the luck and I hope that they will finish this race with a lot of fun," Harmanpreet told ANI.

The 18th edition of the annual sporting venture features some of the top-ranked athletes from around the globe.

The USD 268,000 prize money race will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world's best on one of the fastest courses in the world.

The International Elite winners in the men's and women's categories will take home USD 27,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both.

In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000.

