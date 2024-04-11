Delhi-NCR Open 2024: Rashid Khan sets pace on day one

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], April 11 : Indian star Rashid Khan, playing at his home course, set the pace with an unblemished six-under 66 to be round one leader with a two-shot margin at the Delhi-NCR Open 2024 being played at the Noida Golf Course.

PGTI Ranking leader and this year's Indian Open runner-up Veer Ahlawat, Dhruv Sheoran and Manu Gandas, all players from Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region along with Angad Cheema, Jairaj Singh Sandhu and Aman Raj were bunched together in tied second place with scores of 68.

Rashid Khan began the week with a flourish making birdies on the first two holes thanks to a good chip-putt and an excellent second shot. He pushed ahead with two more birdies on the front nine that included an outstanding up and down from the bunker on the eighth. On the back nine, Rashid picked up another two birdies including one from a 15-feet conversion.

Rashid said, "Playing on home turf always has its advantages. I was looking for a big number to get my rhythm and confidence back since I've not had a great first half of the year. After a week in Chandigarh, adjusting quickly to the green speed here in Noida will be the key this week.

"I don't usually struggle with my putter, but the last few weeks, I've been putting pressure on myself because I wasn't hitting the ball well. That's where I lost my touch with the putter. I'm looking to regain my putting form this week."

Local lad and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh carded a 69 to be placed tied eighth, the highest among the Noida-based golfers.

Round 1 Leaderboard:

66: Rashid Khan

68: Dhruv Sheoran; Veer Ahlawat; Manu Gandas; Angad Cheema; Jairaj Singh Sandhu; Aman Raj.

