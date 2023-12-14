Delhi Toofans join Prime Volleyball League for season 3

New Delhi [India], December 14 : The Prime Volleyball League, announced its 9th franchise, the Delhi Toofans. Owned by Alok Sanghi, Director of the Sanghi Group, the Delhi Toofans, as the first team from the North, bring a fresh new dimension to the competitive league.

Sanghi expressed his excitement about his team. "I am delighted to introduce the Delhi Toofans. This is not just a team; it represents our commitment to promoting sports and providing a platform for aspiring athletes. We are looking forward to Season 3, especially after a fantastic start at the auction."

The Delhi Toofans have assembled a strong squad after the auction that took place last week in Bengaluru, a release said.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 said, "We are delighted to welcome the Delhi Toofans to our family. It's wonderful to see the best minds in the business join us in our endeavour to grow and popularise the sport of Volleyball in India."

Welcoming the Delhi franchise owner, Thomas Muthoot, Owner, Kochi Blue Spiker said it is great to see the response from various key industry leaders across India regarding the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

"We are elated to have Mr. Sanghi join us this season. Delhi is a key market for us and with this addition, we believe we are only going to get bigger and better."

The Prime Volleyball League Season 3 is set to take place in February/March 2024. The season dates and schedule will be announced shortly.

Delhi Toofans Full Squad: Attackers: Anu James, Santhosh S, Rohit Kumar, Amal K Thomas; Universal: Manoj Kumar, Marco Milovanovic; Libero: Anand K; Blockers: Ayush, Fayis NK, Daniel Aponza; Setters: Janshad U, Saqlain Tariq.

