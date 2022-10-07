Delhi's Ranveer, Bengalurean Adit start with wins in opening leg of in US Kids Golf India

Gurugram, Oct 7 The lanky Ranveer Singh Dhupia, who won twice last season of the US Kids Golf India, opened the new 2022 season with a commanding win in Boys 13-14 Category despite a triple bogey in the first leg here on Friday.

The Boys 13-14 played off a yardage of 6153 with a Par of 72. Dhupia shot 1-under 71, one of the few under par scores across all age groups.

Dhupia, who also played at the US Kids European Championships this summer, where he finished T-17 in a field of almost 40 players at Glen Golf Club in Scotland.

At the Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram he had six birdies against two bogeys and a crippling triple bogey on the Par-5 ninth in the opening leg of the US Kids Golf India for 2022. Dhupia won by seven shots over Udai Aditya Middha, who shot 78. Two of last year's young stars, Bhavesh Nirwan and Arshvant Srivastava, who have moved up a Category from Under 12 to 13-14, finished fourth and eighth respectively.

While Dhupia's performance was very good, the best score in relation to par came Bengalurean Adit Veeramachaneni, who shot 3-under 69 that included an impressive five birdies and an eagle against two bogeys and a double bogey as the Category Unxer-9 boys played off a course yardage of 3835 yards at a tournament, where all yardages are age-specific, as the US Kids International regulations.

Tiny tot Nihal Cheema making his maiden US Kids Golf India appearance won the honours in the youngest age Category of Under-6 with a score of even par 36 over nine holes. He had one birdie and one bogey.

Kabir Goyal, one of the stars of Under-6 last season with two wins, made a winning start in Under-7 with 1-over 37 in an action-packed round of nine holes, in which he had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. Last year's Overall champion in Under-6 Nalinaksh was Tied-third with Sahib Ajula with a score of 42, while Divjot Gupta was second with 41.

