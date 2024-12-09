Deportivo Minero, Barbastro, Logrones get big name draws in third round of Copa del Rey

Madrid (Spain), Dec 9 Fourth tier (RFEF II) sides Barbastro and Deportivo Minero will play at home to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the third round of the Copa del Rey, while cup-holder Athletic Club Bilbao makes the short trip to play Logrones.

In the third round draw held in Madrid on Monday, the four sides that played in the Spanish Supercup in early January entered the draw for the first time, with the seeding system assuring they play the lowest-ranked sides left in the tournament, although all of the minnows knocked top-flight opposition out in the second round.

Last season's defeated cup finalist Mallorca travels to Galicia to face Pontevedra after Pontevedra's impressive second-round win at home to Villarreal, reports Xinhua.

Deportivo Minero's tie against Real Madrid will be played in Cartagena in the south-east of Spain and is Minero's reward for knocking top-flight side Deportivo Alaves out of the second round after a penalty shootout.

Barbastro defeated Espanyol in the second round and now will face Barca for the second consecutive season after Barca won 3-2 last year with goals from Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Other interesting ties in the third round are an Andalucian derby between second-division high-fliers, Almeria and Sevilla, Atletico Madrid visits third-tier Marbella and second-division leader, Racing de Santander is at home to Celta Vigo.

