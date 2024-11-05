"Devastated": Star shuttler Lakshya Sen condoles loss of life in bus accident in Almora

New Delhi [India], November 5 : India star shuttler Lakshya Sen expressed his condolences to those people who lost their loved ones in the bus accident that occurred in Uttarakhand's Almora claiming nearly two dozen lives.

On Monday, as many as 36 people were killed and 27 were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

"Devastated by the news from Almora, my hometown. My heart goes out to all the families impacted by this terrible accident. Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Sen wrote on X.

https://x.com/lakshya_sen/status/1853832373214781617

The seriously injured were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh and Sushila Tiwari Hospital Haldwani for better treatment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Ram Dutt Joshi Government Combined Hospital in Ramnagar to meet the injured and inquired about the health of the injured people. CM Dhami was accompanied by BJP MP Anil Baluni.

Following the incident, CM Dhami ordered a magisterial inquiry and cancelled all his scheduled programmes.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar toldthat Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTO) of Pauri and Almora have been suspended following the incident and that rescue and relief operations are continuing and all concerned personnel are engaged in rescue and relief measures.

President Droupdai Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the loss of lives.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's office said.

