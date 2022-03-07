Devendra Jhajharia visits Rajasthan School for PM Modi's 'Meet the Champions' initiative

Churu (Rajasthan); March 7 Three-time medallist (2 golds, 1 silver) from the Paralympic Games, Devendra Jhajharia on Monday visited Churu's Parakh Rajakiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya and took PM Modi's school visit campaign, 'Meet the Champions' ahead.

Devendra spoke about the importance of having an initiative of such magnitude in the country as it will only help in the larger cause of seeing young children following good nutritional habits.

"I have been very happy to honour the request of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi of meeting students across 75 schools in Rajasthan, The students have been very energetic and we spoke on a lot of things, especially healthy and non-healthy diets. I liked it they were very conversational and knowledgeable and passionate to learn everything that will keep them healthy. Their responses were very good too.

"The message will be spread across every household that we have to fight against bad nutritional habits and take fitness as a lifestyle. I am very happy that my fellow Olymp and Paralymp, through the 'Meet the Champions' initiative, are adding their value to this larger cause," Devendra mentioned.

He also indulged in a fun game of Table Tennis with the school students post the interaction. School students in attendance enquired their local hero on all his lifestyle habits and Devendra was happy to answer to all their queries.

