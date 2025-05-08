Diksha eyes further progress on LET, three others Pranavi, Avani, Tvesa in field in South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], May 8 : The Indian foursome led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs return to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship. Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth.

The tournament begins on Friday at the New Korea Country Club for the second straight year.

Diksha has been having a great season and will be looking to carry on the momentum after Top-10 finishes in her last two starts - T-9 SA Women's Open and T-8 at the Joburg Open. Before that she was T-11 at the NSW Open in Australia and at the start of the season she was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Currently fifth on the LET Order of Merit, Diksha in six starts has had three Top-10s and missed just one cut.

Karnataka girls, Pranavi and Avani, also multiple winners on their home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Tour, have had decent outings so far. Pranavi in five starts has made four cuts and was in Top-15 twice - T-14 at NSW Open and T-11 SA Women's Open and she is 37th on the Order of Merit.

Rookie Avani has also made four cuts in five starts with two Top-20 results - T-16 at Lalla Meryem Cup and T-13 at Australian Women' Classic and she is 38th on the Merit list.

Tvesa Malik will be hoping for a reversal in fortunes as she has made just one cut in four starts and will need some strong results to rise from her current 134th place.

All four want to get into a strong position to challenge for their home event, the Women's Indian Open, later in the year.

This is the seventh event of the 2025 global schedule and will feature 104 players from 33 nations in the Team and Individual competitions with a prize fund of USD 2,000,000 on offer. The individual competition has on offer USD 1.5M and another USD 500,000 is for the team event. In the Team competition the best two gross scores from the four players on each hole will count towards their side's overall score.

World No 8 Hyo Joo Kim leads the field on home soil and will be defending her crown after her three-shot shot victory in 2024. Kim is joined by compatriot and fellow Major winner Sung Hyun Park as well as USA's Danielle Kang, the winning captain in last year's Team event.

There are a lot of LET winners with no fewer than 34 champions teeing up in Seoul.

The field of 104 players will be split into 26 teams. One of those teams will have four South Korean amateurs, with the other 25 teams split into teams of four professionals.

After a cut of the top-60 players has taken place following 36 holes of action, the final day will focus purely on the Individual competition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor