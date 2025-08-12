Disgraced ref David Coote handed a suspension by FA over Klopp remarks

New Delhi, Aug 12 An independent Regulatory Commission by the Football Association (FA) has imposed an eight-week suspension and mandatory face-to-face education programme on David Coote for a breach of FA Rule E3.

It was alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words about Jurgen Klopp in a video that was recorded around July 2020 and appeared on social media in November 2024.

It was also alleged that his actions constitute an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality.

Rule E3 deals with improper conduct that brings the game into disrepute, including insulting words or behaviour, while it also covers actions that question the integrity of match officials.

UEFA suspended Coote following investigations after a video of the Englishman snorting ‘white powder’ while officiating at Euro 2024 last summer came to light. Following an investigation, Europe’s football governing body suspended the disgraced referee from officiating any UEFA games until June 30, 2026.

However, Coote was cleared of charges by the FA following an allegation that stated that Coote had discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019. The 42-year-old was questioned about a yellow card he showed to Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski during the Leeds United versus West Bromwich Albion game in October 2019.

Coote had denied any allegations and released a statement claiming he had always upheld the integrity of the game.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life, they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability,” read the statement.

