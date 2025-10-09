Do not risk Cummins at all: Ian Healy sends out warning ahead of the Ashes

New Delhi, Oct 9 Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy has advised selectors to avoid risking skipper Pat Cummins while he recovers from a stress fracture in his spine. The Aussies are set to face England for the iconic Ashes series starting November 21.

The possibility of Pat Cummins missing the entire Ashes series highlights Australia’s insufficient depth in replacement fast bowlers ready to step in.

The dominance of the bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood since the past decade, along with Scott Boland's inclusion from 2021, has resulted in a gap in experience among emerging fast bowlers. As a result, selectors face a variety of options for November, though most lack extensive international experience.

Sharing his thoughts on the same and why the selectors must not risk bringing in Cummins while he recovers, Healy, speaking on SENQ Breakfast, said, “He will be a huge miss but do not risk Pat Cummins at all. He’s a composed and absolutely consistent performer. He is our go-to when we need it and he gets the job done. He’s tolerant, calm and an empowering leader. Scott Boland is going to be into the attack – he will be first in line but if we get an injury who else do we have?

“Michael Neser is in the conversation for any Test. I would like him to get a game. Then there’s the engaged teammate. He shares a beer, has a wine, great mates within the team. Starc, wicket-taker, (Nathan) Lyon real container, and Hazlewood never let off. They can get the job done without Cummins.”

With Neser being 35, Healy also listed the available options, including the young and inexperienced players. “Neser - if he's the best candidate we've got in the ranks, let's get him in. He’s the number one. Then number two is a fellow called Fergus O'Neill, 38 wickets last year, in the Sheffield Shield. He's an outstanding competitor. Number three, Xavier Bartlett – a young up-and-comer being tried at every level, Australia A, one-dayers, four-dayers and doing very well," he said.

“Jordan Buckingham and then Brendan Doggett. I would say we haven't got a whole lot of depth but there's some young men coming through. The depth will be building because we've had these four bowlers together for 10 years. There's been a whole generation skipped over. With the youngsters, you try to get as much cricket into them as you possibly can, but they're a bit vulnerable to injury and then they have to take a double step up,” he added.

