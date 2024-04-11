'Doesn't make sense': Clarke questions CA's decision of capping Lyon's county stint

New Delhi, April 11 Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has raised questions over Cricket Australia's decision to cap the number of matches Nathan Lyon plays in his County Championship stint with Lancashire, adding that it "doesn't make sense" to him.

Lyon, 36, had initially signed up with Lancashire to play the entire 2024 English domestic season across all three formats. But a discussion with Australia's selection committee saw his stint being reduced to playing only red-ball matches, which means he can make just seven County Championship appearances for Lancashire.

"We've seen in his career he's a much better bowler the more he bowls. I'd rather see him play cricket than, what's he going to do, come home and do a pre-season? Rip a hamstring or a calf trying to do a 2km time trial?

"This doesn't make sense to me...what's the difference? He's playing seven games instead of nine games. I'd rather see Lyno keep playing and I'm sure he would like to keep bowling. That's what he does. It's what he does well," said Clarke on ESPN's Around The Wicket show.

Lyon bowled just two overs on County Championship debut in the rain-affected draw of Lancashire with Surrey. Similar views were echoed by former Australia batter Callum Ferguson. "I really dislike this. I hate it. I'd love to see him get the opportunity to play the full season if he thinks that's the best thing for his career.

"Because I feel like this opportunity to get the Dukes ball in his hand for a full season, learn as much as he can about as many facilities around the country, that leaves him in better shape next time he goes over for an Ashes series and we know how dear the Ashes are to us," he said.

Lancashire had to then sign Australia’s off-spin all-rounder Chris Green as a replacement for Lyon in T20 Blast. Lyon will next be seen in Test cricket action when India visit Australia for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting in Perth from November 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor