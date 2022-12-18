Don't know who is Argentina or France supporter in the team: Rahul on FIFA World Cup final

Chattogram, Dec 18 On Sunday, defending champions France will be facing off against two-time champions Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2022 crown at the Lusail Stadium. As the world is divided over supporting which team, India skipper KL Rahul conceded that he isn't aware who in the side will be supporting Argentina or France.

"Most of the guys who were supporting whichever team are all out already. There were few Brazil fans, there were few England fans. So, I don't really know who is an Argentina or France supporter, so we'll just enjoy the game today. We're watching the game together, and we'll have a good meal," he said in the post-match press conference.

The Indian team will be tuned in to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup finale after wrapping up the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the first 50 minutes of day five, coming out triumphant with a 188-run victory.

"Like I said five days after a long time is really tiring, so enjoy tonight, watch the game. Final of the World Cup, we all love football. Most of you have seen we're always playing football, before warmups, even back in the room," added Rahul.

If France emerge victorious in the final, it would become just the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles and the first since Brazil in 1962. If Argentina wins, they would become the fourth nation to win the FIFA World Cup at least three times and their first win since 1986.

"FIFA was big early on but the boys have relaxed a little bit. There are other priorities, so it'll be interesting to watch the game today. We will be divided a little bit, that's what make watching sport fun, so it will be fun," concluded Rahul.

In the 12 meetings between the two teams in international football, Argentina has won six matches while France has three wins with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Argentina is appearing in its sixth FIFA World Cup final, while France is marking its fourth appearance in the title clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor