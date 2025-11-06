‘Don't think there's any reason why they shouldn't play’: Shahbaz Nadeem on Rohit and Kohli’s 2027 WC participation

New Delhi, Nov 6 Former India cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must play the 2027 ODI World Cup, and their participation should be solely based on their fitness and no other factor.

Rohit and Kohli faced severe criticism for their performance during the recently concluded India vs Australia ODIs. However, the stalwarts shut the critics with their match-winning knocks in the third and final game of the three-match series, leading the side to an emphatic consolation victory.

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli and Rohit’s participation at the 2027 World Cup, Nadeem told IANS, "It totally depends upon their willingness. If they're fit enough to play, then why not? If any cricketer is fit to play and has got the opportunity to play in the Indian team, then I don't think there's any reason why they shouldn't play. Age shouldn't be an issue. It's all about fitness. If you're fit even at 45 and can compete with those guys aged 25, then that's fair enough and you can play.”

Speaking of their most recent ODI outing, Rohit scored an unbeaten century, notching up 121 runs studded with 13 fours and three sixes, while Kohli remained not out, scoring 74 runs off 81 deliveries, hitting seven fours.

The duo, chasing a target of 237 runs and in a quest to save their side from suffering a 3-0 whitewash against the hosts, shared a brilliant 168-run second-wicket partnership as India won by nine wickets.

They’ll now be likely seen in the ODI series against South Africa next, when the Proteas commence their tour of India. The two teams will be facing each other in two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. Having retired from the Test and T20I formats, Rohit and Kohli will be donning the blue jersey starting November 30, when the sides square off in the first ODI in Ranchi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor