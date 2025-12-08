Dortmund tighten top-three grip after win over Hoffenheim

Berlin, Dec 8 Borussia Dortmund produced a controlled, efficient display to secure a 2-0 home win over Hoffenheim, strengthening their hold on a top-three position in the Bundesliga.

The visitors arrived in good form and began confidently, staying compact and matching Dortmund's intensity during an even first half that produced few clear chances. Both sides pressed aggressively in midfield, with disciplined defending limiting openings in the final third.

Dortmund broke the deadlock just before halftime with their sharpest move of the match. Julian Brandt found space inside the penalty area and finished from close range after a well-timed overlap down the right created the opening.

The home side took greater control after the break, dictating the tempo and restricting Hoffenheim's attacking rhythm. Their superiority was rewarded shortly after the hour when Nico Schlotterbeck reacted quickest to a set piece, sliding the ball into the corner to double the lead.

Hoffenheim pushed for a response and made attacking changes, briefly threatening with a late effort that flew over the bar, but Dortmund's defence remained composed as the hosts managed the closing stages with little alarm.

The result extends Dortmund's strong home run and keeps them firmly in the fight near the top of the table, while Hoffenheim saw their recent momentum checked despite a competitive display.

"We are of course satisfied because we won. We kept a clean sheet and allowed nothing tonight. We defended well and it was a deserved victory. Nothing spectacular, but an important home win for us," said Niko Kovac.

Elsewhere in the 13th round of the Bundesliga, the northern derby returned for the first time since February 2018 and ended in dramatic fashion. Werder Bremen scored first before Hamburg responded with two goals. Justa Njinmah's late equaliser appeared to rescue a point for Bremen, but Yussuf Poulsen struck in the closing moments to give Hamburg a 3-2 victory.

