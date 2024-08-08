Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker met Union Minister of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in the individual 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol (mixed team) events.

Sharing a picture on X with Manu Bhaker, Nitin Gadkari said that her "outstanding accomplishments" have filled the nation with pride.

"Delighted to meet @realmanubhaker, nation's extraordinary shooter, who etched her name in history with Bronze medals at the #ParisOlympics. Her outstanding accomplishments have filled India with pride. Here's to her continued success and many more remarkable achievements in the future," Gadkari wrote on X.

