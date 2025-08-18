DPL 2025: Anuj Rawat sets sights on title defence and six-hitting crown

New Delhi, Aug 18 East Delhi Riders' captain Anuj Rawat is upbeat about adding a second consecutive Delhi Premier League (DPL) title to their kitty while expressing his desire to finish as the highest six-hitter in the tournament. Anuj is leading the most sixes chart with 17 maximums to his name in six innings. He is also the second-highest run-getter for the side with 232 runs at an average of 46.40 and a stupendous strike rate of 184.13.

In pursuit of their title defence, the East Delhi Riders are placed second in the table, only behind Central Delhi Kings. However, both of them have 11 points each, but the latter has a better net run rate.

"We had a great preparation before the tournament, and the results support that. It is also helping us very much in the tournament," Anuj told IANS on his preparation for the DPL 2025.

The 25-year-old exuded confidence in his players to finish the league stage at the top of the standings. "Definitely, yes, because the way we've been playing cricket is exactly how I wanted it to be. Players have backed me, and the team environment is also very light. We're confident that we'll finish at the top," Anuj said.

"In DPL, I want to be the most six-hitter, and definitely we want to defend the championship. I think we will do that if we stick to the basics. After that, we have the domestic season, and I want to see myself at the next level," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

Anuj, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2022 to 2024, didn't get a single chance to play in the IPL 2025 season despite being picked by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh in the auction. However, he was unfazed about it and reflected on the learnings that he gained from it.

"As a player, you always want to play, but I was happy about one thing: I improved a lot there. You can't be happier if you can reflect on things in batting that you practised during the IPL. It is very important to improve as a player, no matter at which level you play," he said.

When asked about Shubman Gill’s leadership qualities as the Gujarat Titans’ captain, Anuj admitted that he listens to his players and shares a strong bond with them.

"He is a very good leader. As a leader, it is very important to be friendly and share a bond with the players. I think he has done well. As you can see in the England series as well, the way he has been playing individually as a batter, he is very good."

The left-handed batter revealed that he was on cloud nine when RCB lifted their maiden IPL title earlier this year, and he even sent a congratulatory message to his former teammate Virat Kohli.

"I was very happy to be honest. I've been part of that franchise, and I was very happy for the RCB and especially Virat bhaiya. I did congratulate him," he said. "Last season, there were players who were picked from DPL and played IPL. I'm very confident that this year, there will also be an addition to the number of players that will be picked in the IPL," Anuj added on DPL's role in giving a platform to talents in the national capital.

