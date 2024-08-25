DPL: Impressed with the pool of players we have, says Purani Dilli 6 coach Vijay Dahiya

New Delhi, Aug 25 Former India batter Vijay Dahiya is very impressed with the young players and the whole squad of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing first edition of Delhi Premier League (DPL) which is being played here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Dahiya, the coach for Purani Dilli 6, feels that the players are getting better as the league progresses. He has emphasised on giving confidence to players, who want to prove their mettle.

"Very impressed with the pool of players that we have, especially the youngsters we have picked. With the recent wins, players are now much more confident. When you pick up a young player, all he needs is confidence, and they are getting it. After every outing as far as my coaching style is concerned," Dahiya said after their second win.

Purani Dilli 6 marked their return to winning ways on Saturday, defeating North Delhi Strikers by six wickets in a crucial match. The victory not only boosted the team's morale but also underlined the importance of smart and strategic gameplay as the league moves into its critical second half.

"A very important win I must say, the mood is very positive. A lot of positives to take from our last win be it batting or bowling and fielding too, because last game we didn't have a good outing in the field, so The fielding looked sharp as well," said the coach.

"We would like to play smart cricket, game awareness is so important. In the other half of the tournament, each and every match is going to be very important. We have already played each team once, so you know the strengths and weaknesses, " he added.

Dahiya has coached many teams in the last few years. Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, he described himself as a strict disciplinarian, particularly when it comes to team conduct and preparation.

"My man management skills are good. I've worked with a lot of teams and realized when you have short time to prepare, it is important to understand your players and talk to them. Because for some players it is a big tournament, they need to find their feet, they need to be comfortable, I'm very strict, there is no leniency as far as these areas are concerned,” said Dahiya.

Purani Dilli 6 will next lock horns with South Delhi Superstars. The last time these two sides met in the ongoing DPL, Purani Dilli 6 suffered a close loss.

