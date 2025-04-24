Dr. Mandaviya launches Digilocker for athletes, aims for seamless record-keeping and faster benefits

New Delhi, April 24 In a significant move aimed at streamlining the documentation process for athletes, Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Digilocker facility for sportspeople, making it mandatory for national federations to digitize certificates and key documents within a year.

The initiative was formally launched in the presence of representatives from 40 National Sports Federations and several athletes, including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu and hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh.

The new digital platform, developed by Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, will allow athletes to securely store, verify, and access their documents. The system’s goal is to eliminate hurdles such as unverified certificates, which sometimes prevent athletes from accessing job opportunities or financial benefits.

Mandaviya recalled an emotional incident where a young athlete missed out on a job opportunity due to certificate verification issues, stating, "This should not happen. I won’t allow exploitation," emphasising that Digilocker would be compulsory for all federations.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of this reform by sharing his thoughts on how the system would speed up the process for Olympic medallists. "I was told they have to fill out application forms to claim financial benefits. The world has seen them win a medal. Why should it need verification?" Mandaviya questioned. His vision is for athletes to directly receive their prize money into their bank accounts without any unnecessary delays.

The ministry has given National Sports Federations (NSFs) the task of digitising all past certificates, even at the district level, by the end of this year. Outgoing Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, who also attended the launch, mentioned that the Digilocker initiative had been in the works for two years, addressing long-standing issues with record-keeping in many federations.

Mandaviya also took the opportunity to share his thoughts with aspiring athletes, especially those looking for stable employment through sports. He emphasised that over 25,000 sportspersons are currently employed at various state and central government levels, but these positions should serve to enhance their athletic careers, not hinder them.

