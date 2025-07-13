'Drama, theatre, action and very much everything that Test series needed': Panesar on last over bust-up

London, July 13 Former England spinner Monty Panesar termed it "drama" and "very much everything" that the ongoing Test series needed after India captain Shubman Gill and England openers - Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett - engaged in a heated exchange in the final over of day three at Lord's.

Gill and his India teammates blamed Crawley for wasting time by faking an injury after being hit on the glove by Jasprit Bumrah at the stroke of stumps. The incident quickly turned into a fiery atmosphere with Gill pointing his finger towards Crawley and warning him of his time-wasting tactics, which didn't allow India to bowl the second over in the day.

Reacting to the whole episode, Panesar called it theatrics, which sparked fire in the ongoing five-match Test series.

"Well, I just showed that there was drama, theatre, action, everything that was happening in the Test match and it kind of just heats up now for this fourth day, and England, you know, they obviously not backing off either. So, yeah, it's going to be very much everything that the Test series needed: a bit of a heat, bit of drama, bit of action," Panesar told IANS.

In a day full of ebbs and flows, India were very much primed to take the lead after KL Rahul hit exactly 100 runs – his tenth century in the format, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja made 74 and 72, respectively.

But India lost their last four wickets for 11 runs to be bowled out for 387, the exact score England made in their first innings.

For the hosts, Chris Woakes was the standout bowler with 3-84, and along with Ben Stokes’ brilliant run-out of Pant, they ensured the game’s fate would be decided via a second innings shootout.

With 10 minutes left at the end of day three’s play, tempers began to flare up as Crawley pulled away four times before facing the third ball from Bumrah, ensuring that India didn't get a chance to bowl another over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor