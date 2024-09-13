Draw for 2024/25 I-League 3 Play-offs confirmed

New Delhi, Sep 13 The draw for the 2024-25 I-League 3 Play-offs was conducted on Friday. Ten teams consisting of five group winners and runners-up each from the group stage - were divided into two groups with five teams each.

The I-League 3 Play-offs will take place from September 25 to October 6 in Naihati and Kalyani, West Bengal.

As per the draw guidelines, no group could contain more than three group winners or three group runners-up. As hosts, Diamond Harbour FC were automatically allocated in Group A as A1. Pot 1 contained all group winners except Diamond Harbour FC and Pot 2 contained all group runners-up. Teams were alternatively drawn into Group A and B, starting with Pot 1, followed by Pot 2

The matches will be played in a single round-robin format in each group. The top two teams from each group will be promoted to the 2024-25 I-League 2. The teams finishing in third place in both groups will be promoted to the 2025-26 I-League 2. The two group winners will play a one-off final to determine the 2024-25 I-League 3 champions.

All matches of Group A will be played at the Naihati Stadium, while all matches of Group B will be played at the Kalyani Stadium. The match dates for the group stage are September 25, September 27, September 29, October 1 and October 3. The final will take place on October 6.

Groups:

Group A: Diamond Harbour FC, Sesa FA, KLASA FC, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Downtown Heroes FC

Group B: Abbas Union FC, Chanmari FC, SAT Tirur, Dalbir FA, MYJ-GMSC

