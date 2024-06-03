Dream Sports C'ship: Day of comebacks as Punjab FC, Chennaiyin, FC Goa, East Bengal secure crucial results

Mumbai, June 3 Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, and East Bengal SC secured victories with fine comebacks on Day 2 of the National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship at the CIDCO Football Ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Monday.

With one game to go in the group stages, Punjab FC and East Bengal FC kept the top spot in their respective groups heading into the final day. The second day witnessed incredible comebacks.

After an early scare by Football 4 Change, Chennaiyin FC turned the game around with help from Makakmayum Daniyal, who scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win for the Marina Machans. For Punjab FC, the hero was Lanchenba Singh as they beat Dempo SC 2-0 to remain at the top of Group A of the U17 club football tournament.

FC Goa bounced back with a win over Mumbai City FC to stay alive in Group B. After Sai Patil opened the scoring for Mumbai City, goals from Callum Fernandes, Shawn Fernandes, and Sangam Subhash secured an important 3-1 win for the young Gaurs.

In the other game, East Bengal FC came back from two goals down against Lah Bet FC, with Debojit Roy scoring yet again to level the game 2-2. The draw took East Bengal to the top of their group ahead of the final day on June 5.

