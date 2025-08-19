Durand Cup: East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC for a place in final

Kolkata, Aug 19 As the semifinal stage beckons in Kolkata, a reinvigorated East Bengal will lock horns with tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC in what promises to be an enthralling semifinal of the 134th Durand Cup at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

East Bengal qualified for the semifinals after their 2-1 quarterfinal derby victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, while debutants Diamond Harbour FC stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 victory at Jamshedpur to book their spot in the semifinals.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness. The Spanish tactician, who had yet to win a Kolkata Derby since his appointment, finally broke the jinx against Mohun Bagan and now sets his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledges the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that Diamond Harbour's fearless approach and tournament momentum make them dangerous opponents.

"We face Diamond Harbour, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament," Bruzon emphasized during his pre-match briefing. "They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. There is no time for complacency. We've had a good result in the quarterfinals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus. Playing at the Salt Lake Stadium with our supporters behind us gives us strength, but we know Diamond Harbour have a coach who knows our strength and weakness. The reality is that we plan and prepare every game. These games are tricky when you think you are superior."

East Bengal's journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of spectacular. In the group stage, the Red and Gold Brigade remained unbeaten, demolishing South United FC 5-0, edging past Namdhari FC 1-0, and crushing Indian Air Force 6-1 to top Group A with a perfect record of nine points. The quarterfinal against Mohun Bagan was their ultimate test, and substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos rose to the occasion with a memorable brace after replacing the injured Hamid Ahadad, helping East Bengal claim their first senior derby victory in over 18 months.

Diamond Harbour FC's Durand Cup debut has been the stuff of dreams. Starting their group stage campaign with a stunning 2-1 victory over former champions Mohammedan SC, thanks to Luka Majcen's injury-time winner, before running riot against Border Security Force with an emphatic 8-1 triumph. Though they suffered a 1-5 defeat to eventual group winners Mohun Bagan, their goal difference of +4 was sufficient to secure qualification as one of the best second-placed teams. In the quarterfinals, they traveled to ‘The Furnace’ in Jamshedpur and delivered a masterclass performance, winning 2-0 courtesy of Sairuatkima's first-half brace.

The tournament has been a remarkable vindication for Diamond Harbour's head coach KibuVicuna, the Spanish tactician who previously guided Mohun Bagan to I-League glory. Vicuna remains optimistic about his team's chances in what represents their biggest match since the club's formation, “We are playing against one of the best team in India in Durand semifinals. East Bengal are a strong side with quality players, and they have just beaten the champions, but football is played on the pitch, not on paper. They have very good international players and they’re doing really well. But we have shown throughout this tournament that we can compete with anyone."

For Oscar Bruzon's East Bengal, the challenge lies in maintaining the emotional high from their derby triumph while adapting to face a completely different tactical setup. East Bengal will count on their experienced spine - goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and the tournament's breakout star Dimitrios Diamantakos - to guide them through this crucial encounter.

The Red and Gold Brigade will rely on the goal-scoring instincts of Dimitrios Diamantakos, whose two-goal quarterfinal heroics against Mohun Bagan have turned him into an instant cult hero at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Greek striker, who struggled for consistent game time early in the season, has seized his opportunity in spectacular fashion and will be supported by the pace and directness of Bipin Singh and Edmund Lalrindika on the flanks. The defensive unit, marshaled by the impressive Kevin Sibille has shown remarkable solidity, while the midfield creativity of Miguel Figueira and the work rate of Naorem Mahesh Singh will be crucial in breaking down what promises to be a well-organized Diamond Harbour defensive structure.

Diamond Harbour FC will look to tournament top-scorer Luka Majcen, the 36-year-old Slovenian veteran who has already netted four goals in the competition and remains their most potent attacking threat. The experienced striker has been a revelation since joining the club and will be supported by the pace and the creativity of Jobby Justin. Their defensive foundation, built around the experienced Melroy Assisi and marshaled by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu - who has ISL experience with both East Bengal and NorthEast United - has been instrumental in their remarkable run.

This clash represents a meeting between East Bengal's rich history and Diamond Harbour's ambitious dreams, between established ISL experience and hungry debutant determination, with a coveted place in the Durand Cup final hanging in the balance.

It promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasts - the traditional powerhouse East Bengal with their 16 Durand Cup titles seeking to add another chapter to their illustrious history, against the fearless debutants Diamond Harbour FC who have already exceeded all expectations and are determined to create the ultimate fairy tale by reaching their first-ever major final.

