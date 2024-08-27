Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG reach second final in a row; beat Bengaluru FC 4-3 in penalties

Kolkata, Aug 27 Kolkata giant and Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winner, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will defend their title on Saturday after they defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out in the second semifinal of the 133rd edition of Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Tuesday.

The two top sides were locked 2-2 after regulation time with the Mariners coming back from two goals down to force a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot to give the Blues an early lead and young Vinith Venkatesh doubled the lead early in the second half. The home side came back with a Dimitri Petratos penalty of their own and an Anuruddh Thapa stunner in the end stages. Vishal Kaith then turned hero for the maroon and green brigade yet again, effecting two saves in the tiebreaker.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now take on NorthEast United FC in the grand finale at the same venue on Saturday and aim for a record 18th title while the Highlanders will hope to land their first big silverware.

The thrilling semifinal was also a battle of Spanish tacticians and while the Mariners’ Jose Molina Jimenez affected as many as six changes to the quarterfinal starting line-up which got the better of Punjab FC, Bengaluru’s Gerard Zaragoza gave talisman Sunil Chhetri a start, while also bringing in Vinith Venkatesh in midfield. Siva Sakthi and Shivaldo Singh started on the bench for the Blues. Both teams looked to have fielded their best eleven for the big game. There was a trademark Liston Colaco snapshot from a distance early and Chhetri was also through in on the Bagan goal early but made a hash after being one-on-one with Kaith.

While Bagan dominated the attacks in the half, the goal came quite against the run of play. Vinith Venkatesh, who in general put in a good shift on the day, justifying his coach’s decision to start him, smartly found his way through Liston back helping in defence and was then adjudged to have been brought down by him inside the box. Chhetri converted with ease.

The home side was stunned and tried to get back immediately creating three chances in quick succession in the dying stages of the half, with both Liston and Alberto striking the woodwork. The pressure however was not enough to bring them back into the game. Vinith doubled the lead minutes after the resumption when an innocuous back pass by Apuia saw the ball fall ahead of Peryra Diaz who crossed it for an onrushing Vinith to slot it into an empty net.

Molina had introduced Ashish Rai and Greg Stewart to bring in more impetus and on the hour mark, Stewart headed out from a hand-shaking distance and the Mariners could sense that they were getting closer to pulling one back.

They did as an Apuia grounder found Manvir in the centre of the box and he was brought down on the turn by Rahul Bheke, as the referee pointed to the spot for a second time in the game. Dimi Petratos made no mistake. A Mendez header brought off a great reflex save from Kaith as the game reached the expected heights. Soon enough the Mariners equalised.

Liston, with one of his penetrating runs down the left, won the corner which Petratos floated towards the far post. Thapa was first to pounce on the second ball and swivelled a crisp right-footer through the traffic and into the Bengaluru right side-netting. It was one of the goals of the tournament given the control, distance, placement and technique.

The game went into a penalty shoot-out and Bagan converted the first four as Halicharan Narzary’s fourth was saved by Kaith’s trailing leg. Stewart’s kick was brilliantly and crucially saved by Gurpreet, but Kaith managed to stop Jovanovic’s effort to send the home fans into delirium.

