Dwayne Bravo releases dance track 'Number One' with catchy 'hook step'

Mumbai, March 25 Former West Indies captain and the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Dwayne Bravo, released his new inspirational track titled 'Number One' on Friday.

Written by Bravo in association with Colin Wedderburn, the idea behind the song is to encourage people never to give up and strive harder to become No. 1. As usual, Bravo, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, has a signature dance step which has the potential to go viral.

The music video has been shot in a closed space with game-like graphics adding to its aesthetics. Visually, it is reminiscent of Drake's 'Hotline Bling'.

Musically, the track features a prominent Jamaican beat layered with electronic instruments, synths, fat bass, kick and tom with trumpets used flavourfully.

Talking about the song, Bravo said: "Coming from the Caribbean, music is a big part of our culture, just as I'm sure music is a big part of the culture here in India and around the world. The song is very close to my heart. Most of my songs, apart from being dancing numbers, have a deep meaning to them."

On the subject of his dance move, the right-arm medium pacer, who is regarded as one of the best 'death bowlers' in T20I cricket, said: "The song also has a catchy hook step that I look forward to when I start to play this IPL season. Get the fans familiar and accustomed to the step."

Bravo's number is available on the short video app, Hipi. According to a spokesperson for the app, 'Number One' marks the debut of Hipi in the exciting genre of sports". He added that the app will soon have "a stellar line-up" of sports-themed short video content.

