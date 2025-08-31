East Bengal seal AFC Women's Champions League Group Stage spot with draw against Kitchee

Phnom Penh, Aug 31 East Bengal advanced to the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Kitchee SC of Hong Kong, China in their final Qualifiers Group E tie on Sunday.

The draw moved East Bengal to four points, with Kitchee two behind and out of contention for a group stage spot.

Kitchee, who needed victory to seal their spot, enjoyed early possession while East Bengal deployed the same strategy they did on Matchday One, with Soumya Guguloth and Fazila Ikwaput making runs through the centre.

East Bengal’s pressure paved the way for the opener in the ninth minute when Ikwaput set up Sangita nicely, with the midfielder slotting past Leung Wai Nga.

The Hong Kong side tried to force their way back but were stopped by the reflexes of East Bengal keeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.

Kitchee started the second half aggressively and levelled the tie just before the hour mark through Ho Mui Mei.

A winner, however, eluded the Hong Kong side as East Bengal took their place in the Group Stage draw on September 11.

East Bengal started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia. A second half strike from Fazila Ikwaput was enough to seal the tie in their favour against the hosts.

It was East Bengal's debut in Asia's premier women's club competition after their spot with a dominant 2024-25 IWL campaign, winning 12 of their 14 league games, while losing just once.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor