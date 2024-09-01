Efforts from Litton, Mehidy and Hasan put Bangladesh just ahead of Pakistan

Rawalpindi, Sep 1 Led by Litton Das' outstanding century, Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fifty and Hasan Mahmud’s twin strikes, Bangladesh have managed to get themselves ahead of Pakistan on day three of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Led by Khurram Shehzad’s six-fer, Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 26/6 inside nine overs of the day, with the pacer blowing the visitors away by taking four wickets. But Litton and Mehidy scripted a fightback for ages by putting on a stand of 165 runs for the seventh wicket.

Following Mehidy’s departure for 78, Bangladesh’s tail wagged as the last three wickets added another 71 runs in just over 26 overs, and saw Litton top-score with 138 – his fourth Test century. Despite these efforts, Bangladesh fell 12 runs short of taking a first-innings lead over Pakistan.

Shehzad had provided a dream start to Pakistan on day three by dismissing Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan in quick succession. Left-arm pacer Mir Hamza lent excellent support from the other end, by taking out Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim cheaply to leave Bangladesh in tatters at 26/6, with the possibility of a follow-on looming large.

But Litton and Mehidy stalled the Pakistan bowlers’ roaring march with their patience, skill and temperament to drag Bangladesh out of huge trouble. They were also helped by the ball not moving much, pacer Mohammed Ali leaving the field due to illness and the fast-bowling pair of Khurram-Hamza being rotated.

Litton’s 228-ball 138 contained 13 fours and four sixes, while Mehidy, followed his five-fer with a 124-ball 78, laced with 12 fours and a six, as the duo kept Pakistan at bay by leading an unforgettable fightback for Bangladesh. Though the rest of the batting order couldn’t help Bangladesh take the lead, they ensured that Pakistan’s advantage was cut to size.

The hosts had something to cheer as Shehzad’s sensational spell of 6-90, also his career-best figures in the format so far made him the first Pakistani fast bowler to take a six-fer in a home series since Tanvir Ahmed recorded figures of 6-120 against South Africa at Abu Dhabi in 2010.

Brief scores: Pakistan 274 and 9/2 (Saim Ayub 6*, Abdullah Shafique 3; Hasan Mahmud 2-3) lead Bangladesh 262 in 78.4 overs (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Agha Salman 2-13) by 21 runs.

