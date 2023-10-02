Ehsan Hadadi loses men's discus gold for first time since 2006 Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 2 Iranian strongman, Ehsan Hadadi finally failed to win a gold medal in the men's discus throw at the Asian Games after remaining unbeaten for 16 years.

Hadadi, the 38-year-old London Olympic Games silver medallist has won the Men's discus through for a record four editions of the Asian Games.

He first bagged a gold medal in discus throw in the 2006 edition in Doha, Qatar and continued to win gold medals in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the Asian Games. No one could displace him. He holds the Asian record of 69.32 metres and the Asian Games record of 67.99m.

On Monday, the unthinkable happened! Hadadi was beaten and had to be satisfied with the silver medal.

He managed to throw the iron disc to 61.82, his season's best. But his compatriot Hossein Rasouli threw to a distance of 62.04 metres to win the gold medal. Haddadi was satisfied with the silver medal while China's Lueigong Abuduaini won the bronze medal in 61.19 metres.

Interestingly, Rasouli was just eight years old when Ehsan Hadadi first won the gold medal in the Asian Games. On Monday, he ended the win streak of the Iranian legend.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor