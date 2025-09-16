Emmanuel brothers shine in Qatar with three podium finishes

Doha (Qatar), Sep 16 Chennai siblings Geoffrey and Johann Emmanuel enjoyed a successful weekend here by scripting three podium finishes between them in two different categories of Qatar 2W Championship at the iconic Losail International Circuit here.

Geoffrey, 20, marked his maiden outing in the SuperSport 600 class of the QSTK Championship by finishing third in both races, while his younger brother Johann, 19, marked his debut in the Superstock 600cc championship with a victory in Race-2 after surviving a 200Kmph crash in Race-1.

For Johann, it was an acid test of his resilience. In Race 1, he built a lead of over 10 seconds, closing in on riders from the superior class when his bike slipped into a false neutral at over 200 km/h. The sudden rear-wheel lockup sent him crashing at the fastest section of the circuit, ending what had been a commanding performance.

Undeterred, Johann switched to a different machine for Race 2. Despite being unable to push to the limit, he displayed composure and race-craft to secure P1 with an emphatic 20-second lead.

Reflecting on the weekend, Johann said, “When I looked back at the grid for the first time, I had goosebumps. To qualify fourth on debut felt incredible. It’s a pity I couldn’t take both wins. It was heartbreaking because I knew the win was within reach, but bouncing back to take P1 in Race 2 means a lot.”

Geoffrey Emmanuel, the first Indian rider to compete in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship, had to fight hard for his double podium in the SuperSport 600 class. In Race-1, he started from P3 but dropped several positions on the opening lap. Showing composure and fighting spirit, he carved his way back through the field with decisive overtakes, ultimately crossing the line in third place.

In Race 2, Geoffrey had a much stronger start, holding position in the early stages. Despite losing some pace in the second half of the race, he held on to secure another third-place finish, underlining his consistency throughout the weekend.

“Racing in the SuperSport 600 class for the first time was an incredible experience,” said Geoffrey. “I learnt a lot over the two races and was happy to fight back in Race 1. There’s still plenty to improve, but this is just the beginning.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor