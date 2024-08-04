Enea Bastianini triumphs at British MotoGP, secures weekend double at Silverstone

Silverstone, Aug 4 Enea Bastianini of Ducati clinched victory at the British Grand Prix, completing a remarkable weekend double at Silverstone. The race saw Bastianini taking the chequered flag ahead of new world championship leader Jorge Martin and two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, who started second on the grid for Sunday’s main race, quickly overtook pole-sitter Aleix Espargaro to lead the opening lap. However, as the race progressed, he found himself embroiled in a fierce battle for third after Jorge Martin surged past him with eight laps remaining.

Martin, a frontrunner throughout the contest, appeared poised for victory, maintaining a solid grip on the race. But on the penultimate lap, the Pramac Racing Ducati rider ran wide at turn three, providing Bastianini the perfect opportunity to seize the lead.

Bastianini capitalised on Martin's error with a dominant final lap-and-a-half, creating an immediate gap and securing a decisive win. Bagnaia, meanwhile, narrowly fended off a challenge from six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to claim the final podium position.

With this victory, Bastianini solidified his position in the championship standings, while Martin’s second-place finish propelled him to the top of the leaderboard, now leading by three points. Reigning champion Bagnaia dropped to second place, and Bastianini held firm in third. Marc Marquez, with his strong performance, sits fourth in the standings.

The MotoGP season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix on August 18, where riders will once again compete for crucial championship points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor