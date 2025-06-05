England-India Test series renamed as Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

New Delhi, June 5 The iconic rivalry between India and England will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named in honour of two of the game's greatest legends—James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

This new identity has been decided by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the trophy will be officially unveiled by Tendulkar and Anderson themselves at Lord’s during the WTC final, which begins on June 11. The move comes as both nations prepare to begin the new WTC cycle with a five-Test series starting June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

James Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 188 appearances, retired in July 2024. Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, called time on his career in 2013 after 200 Test matches. Together, the two symbolize consistency, excellence, and longevity—qualities deeply cherished in the longest format of the game.

Until now, India and England played for different trophies depending on the host nation. In England, the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was awarded. In India, the series was contested for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a founding figure of Indian cricket administration. The new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy brings uniformity and shared heritage to the bilateral contests.

The renaming follows a recent trend in Test cricket to honor past greats and create symbolic continuity across series. In November 2024, the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy was introduced for England-New Zealand Tests, named after Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe. The India-Australia contests, meanwhile, continue to be played for the revered Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor