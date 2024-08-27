England pick Heath, Kemp in T20 World Cup squad; Beaumont misses out

London, Aug 27 England have announced their 15-player squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE from October 3, with regular skipper Heather Knight leading the team for the fourth time in the upcoming ninth edition of the mega event.

The squad features all-rounder Freya Kemp and wicketkeeper Bess Heath. Danielle Gibson also secured her spot for her first World Cup appearance.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont misses out on selection despite scoring 164 runs in the recent edition of The Hundred, with seamer Kate Cross and young quick Lauren Filer also notable absentees.

Sophia Dunkley, who earned a recall during the summer, retains her place ahead of Beaumont. Meanwhile, Linsey Smith, who returned to the T20I setup earlier this year after a long absence, has been included as a backup spinner alongside established bowlers Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Sarah Glenn.

"Selecting teams with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough. There are players who have been really unfortunate to miss out and they’ll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future," England head coach Jon Lewis said.

Kemp, Heath, Beaumont along with several other World Cup-bound players, will also join next month’s white-ball series against Ireland. Meanwhile, Kate Cross will lead England for the first time in the Ireland series.

Teenaged left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur, whose World Cup chances were hampered by injury and school commitments, will be part of the T20I squad for the Ireland tour.

The three ODIs and two T20Is could see debut appearances for Georgia Adams, Charis Pavely, and others.

England Women's T20 World Cup squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

England Women ODI squad to tour Ireland: Kate Cross (c), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

England Women T20I squad to tour Ireland: Kate Cross (c), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

