'England tour an opportunity for Siraj to become frontline bowler alongside Bumrah', opines Bharat Arun

New Delhi, June 18 The build-up to India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England has been marked by an excited chatter about their bowling attack, led by experienced campaigners in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja would shape up when things get underway in Leeds from June 20.

Bharat Arun, the former India bowling coach, thinks the time is ripe for Siraj to be more assertive and take on a more defining role within the tourists’ bowling unit in a series which he definitely agrees will be the one driven by bowlers.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, facilitated by Sony Sports Network, Arun delved into the importance of Siraj’s contributions, why Arshdeep Singh has the edge to be India’s third fast-bowling option and the learnings of previous tours which Indian team can bank on. Excerpts: -

IANS: The 2021 tour saw India being ahead in a Test series in England before that interruption came. As the bowling coach that time, what really propelled the bowlers to have the edge over England batters?

BA: I think Indian bowlers were pretty experienced. They had been to England previously, and also, they were at the top of their bowling when we went to England (in 2021). That allowed them to quickly assess the conditions and adapt their bowling to those conditions. That’s going to be the biggest challenge, understanding and adaptation. So, they did that very efficiently, and that was the reason why we were successful in England.

IANS: How much did experiences from 2018 tour, where the games were much closer as compared to what the scoresheets suggested, help in being better on return to England in 2021?

BA: It was huge - I think the 2018 performance in England, though, as you rightly put it, we were very close to the line, but didn't cross the line. But that was a very, very big experience for this team, as they began doing exceptionally well after that England tour. So, even the first overseas victory in Australia, I think that tour was a deciding factor too.

IANS: How much inspiration should Mohammed Siraj take from his 2021 series performances to lead India’s bowling line-up whenever Bumrah is not playing?

BA: Nothing like experience. I'm sure he must have learned a lot from that experience. Bringing that experience to the fore would help him understand those conditions better. Also, the way he is bowling in the IPL, I looked at his rhythm and he was getting exceptional rhythm. So I would say this would probably be an opportunity for Siraj to become a frontline bowler alongside Bumrah.

Siraj, as I said, with his experience, he is smart. All these years of playing cricket regularly has given him the right kind of exposure. So he’s smart and the way he is bowling right now, he has learnt from his mistakes.

I think the more mistakes you make, the better you start, and you become better. He has come out of his comfort zone, gone back to the drawing board, and has kind of managed a few things which he has come out successfully. I think Siraj is all very well prepared to manage that.

IANS. Can you talk about the points which can aid Prasidh Krishna for succeeding in England’s conditions?

BA: Well, I think Prasidh, Akash, Arshdeep, all have the potential. I would think Arshdeep has the edge over Prasidh right now, according to me, because being a left-hander and also somebody who can move the ball both ways, Arshdeep to me, edges ahead of Prasidh Krishna at the moment.

But yes, Prasidh has bowled quick. The confidence of what he did in the IPL would hold him in good stead in England. How quickly he adapts his bowling to the English conditions would be the biggest challenge to me.

IANS: Arshdeep did have experience of playing in England’s conditions through a county stint with Kent. How much will it come handy for him in the upcoming series?

BA: It's very big. Any experience of having bowled in England or the county experience would help the player to understand what he needs to do in England to be successful. It's not that the conditions are helpful, so I will bowl well. But how do I adapt my bowling to these conditions? That is a challenge. So if you have experience before, that would come in really handy when you're playing in those conditions.

IANS: What options do you think fast bowlers have to pick wickets with the Dukes ball in hand, especially in face of change in weather and venues in England?

BA: Exactly that's why I said it's challenging to bowl in England. Understanding the length when the ball is moving and what lengths to bowl when the ball is not moving. All these things are a challenge.

But I would say the Dukes ball is probably one of the most bowler-friendly balls in world cricket today, and every bowler would love to bowl with the Dukes. Also, not only venue to venue, day to day also it (weather) changes. That's why I said understanding those conditions and how quickly we need to adapt is the biggest challenge in England.

