England will be coming to hit India hard at Lord’s: Ben Stokes

London, July 9 With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy perfectly poised at 1-1 heading into the third match of the series t at the mecca of cricket, the Lord’s, England skipper Ben Stokes claimed his side will be aiming to hit India hard in the five-day Test that begins on July 10.

Stokes admitted that, given the standard of quality the two teams possess, he expected the series to be a balanced encounter with both sides facing ups and downs.

"This was always going to be a series (in) which moments ebb and flow, the results were going to ebb and flow because there are two very good teams going at each other.

"We came out on top at Headingley, and they came out on top in the last game. When you have two good sides going at it against each other, you are going to see that. I don't think we feel like we have the edge over anyone. We respect our opposition, whoever that may be. We'll be coming out this week, trying to hit them hard and obviously trying to come away with a win,” said Stokes in the pre-game conference.

England made history by completing the second-highest run chase on English soil in Test cricket as they chased down 371 with five wickets to spare at Headingley in the first Test. India returned the favour by winning their first-ever Test at Edgbaston in the second Test on the back of inspiring batting by Shubman Gill.

Earlier on Wednesday, England announced the playing XI for the Lord's Test. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer replaces Josh Tongue for the third game of the five-Test series, starting on Thursday, July 10.

Archer has played 13 Tests for England and picked 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. He has made a return to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021.

Stokes acknowledged it was pretty exciting to have the quick back in the team and at his disposal.

"Really exciting. I think it's great for English fans, but also for Jof. It's been a long time coming for him. The way in which he's handled injury setbacks over that period it's been very commendable, and the way in which he's gotten himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now, it's exciting to have him back.

"I think Jof's going to be pretty proud of himself that he's managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares,” added Stokes.

