England women fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against India

Nottingham, June 29 England women have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the first T20I in Nottingham on Saturday.

England were ruled two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"Helen Pack of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction as England were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," ICC said in a statement.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Anna Harris levelled the charge. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

England had elected to field first in Nottingham. Thanks to Smirit Mandhana's 112 off 62 deliveries, in an innings laced with 15 boundaries and three maximums that powered India to a massive total of 210/5 in 20 overs, their highest total against England in T20 Internationals.

Mandhana's maiden T20I century on Saturday was the 14th time she has crossed the triple-digit mark in her career, with 11 tons in ODIs and two coming in the longest format. She is also the second Indian woman to score a T20I ton after regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

In reply to India's 210, England were bundled out for 113 in 14.5 overs, losing the first T20I by 97 runs, their heaviest-ever loss in the format.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The second T20I between the two sides will take place on July 1 in Bristol.

