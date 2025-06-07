England’s Ecclestone takes domestic cricket break to manage injury and well-being

New Delhi, June 7 England women’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has taken a break from domestic cricket in order to manage a minor quad injury and prioritise her well-being, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday.

At the same time, ECB said Sophie will be available for selection for England’s upcoming white-ball series against India, starting on June 28 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. “Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself.”

“We're totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place. We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that," said head coach Charlotte Edwards in a statement.

Sophie, 26, is the highest wicket-taker for England in Women’s T20Is with 137 scalps and is also the top-ranked ODI bowler. But she was left out of England's squad for their ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies under new coach Charlotte due to her recovering from a knee injury.

That injury had also resulted in her missing the beginning of Lancashire's domestic season. After the recovery, Sophie played two 50-over matches and six T20 games for her county side, but she was withdrawn from their match against Hampshire on Tuesday because of the quad problem.

England have comfortably won both of their ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, but will face a sterner challenge when they face Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in the white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. India are also hosts of the ODI World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2.

