Europa League: Rashford left out again, Lindelof back from injury for Man Utd

Manchester, Jan 29 Manchester United have named a 21-man squad to travel to Romania, for Thursday night's clash with FCSB in the Europa League. The Red Devils fly to Bucharest on Wednesday knowing that a win in the final league-phase game, at the National Arena, will ensure an automatic place in the tournament’s Round of 16.

English forward Marcus Rashford missed out on a place in the squad despite being pictured in training earlier on Wednesday. The 27-year-old striker has not featured for the side since December 1 when he scored a brace in the 4-0 win against Everton, which was Amorim’s first league win at the club.

Rashford has been at Manchester United since the beginning of his career but amidst rumours of a falling out with the new head coach stated that he felt it was time for a ‘new challenge’. Recent reports suggest the two are not on talking terms at the moment.

Victor Lindelof is back in the squad and aiming to make a first appearance of 2025 after injury. Luke Shaw returned to training on Wednesday, but it is still too soon for him to be involved after the wingback has been able to make only three appearances this season citing injury troubles.

Ruben Amorim's men beat Rangers 2-1 last week to move up to fourth in the table, and could still finish as high as second, although a draw or defeat could mean they end up in the play-offs, depending on results elsewhere.

Amorim has shuffled the pack in defence recently, with Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Leny Yoro sharing the minutes at centre-back. There have also been changes between games in midfield, where Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen started against the Scots, and in attack, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been vying for the no.9 slot.

Hojlund scored twice in the last continental away trip, at Viktoria Plzen, and no player has netted more than his five goals in the competition in 2024/25.

Man Utd squad:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte.

Forwards: Amad, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee.

