'European champions again! This team never gives up': Sarina Wiegman

New Delhi, July 28 England head coach Sarina Wiegman was clear in her assessment of leading England to back-to-back Women’s European Championship titles and said that she could not believe they defended the crown.

The Dutchwoman has now won three EUROs out of three as a coach and becomes the first boss to take charge of a senior England side, winning a major tournament on foreign soil. Her team beat Spain on penalties in Sunday's final, Chloe Kelly netting the winning spot-kick, and she was full of pride for the group.

“European champions again. Sometimes you think, 'When is this going to stop? I'm just going to enjoy the moment. It's incredible. This team steps up all the time and never gives up. I actually think the game was really good, too. We played really well in the second half, but the game doesn't matter anymore. We won,” said Wiegman.

Wiegman gave a shout-out to every member of the coaching team and support staff, claiming that the togetherness of the entire group was the key to the stunning win.

“The staff put so much effort in. They want to support the team, they prepare everything and the players are just lovely to work with. I'm sure tears could come later on. It will sink in - 'What is happening here?' We just try to win every game and it's really nice when it works,” she added.

Mariona Caldentey gave Spain the lead as she rose highest to meet Ona Batlle’s cross before Alessia Russo responded after the break with a brilliant header back across goal to put England back in it. After Hannah Hampton had saved two penalties in the shoot-out, Kelly stepped up to secure a historic victory.

With the win, England extracted revenge over Spain after having lost to them in the finals of the 2023 World Cup.

