Everton coach Moyes urges for new signings

New York, July 27 Everton coach David Moyes emphasized the need for several new signings ahead of the upcoming Premier League season following a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

During the Premier League Summer Season match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Everton's loss underscored the club's urgency to bolster its squad as per Xinhua.

Everton has already signed striker Thierno Barry and goalkeeper Mark Travers, while the loan of Charly Alcaraz has been made permanent. Moyes also revealed that the club has made an offer for Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou.

"We've signed three, but we're still in need of maybe five or six players. That's what we have to try and do," said Moyes, adding that he had never had to try to sign so many new players in "one transfer window. We're trying really hard behind the scenes to get things done. We're going to need it," he said.

He said the club has "made an offer" for Aznou, explaining the Moroccan was "a young player. It's someone we see as having a good future and good potential," but he admitted he didn't expect any arrivals before Everton plays his former club, West Ham, in Chicago on Thursday.

"I'd be very surprised, you never know! We have a lot of work to do. We know what we have to do, and we have to improve it. Today's performance showed that," concluded Moyes.

