Every match is do or die: Ayan after Patna Pirates march into Eliminator 1

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Every match is a do-or-die game for the Patna Pirates, and the three-time PKL champions showed exactly why they are still among the most dangerous sides in the league. With a 40-31 win over U Mumba in Play-in 2 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, the Pirates made it six wins in a row and sealed their place in Eliminator 1 against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Star raider Ayan Lohchab once again led from the front with 14 points, while the defence turned in a commanding performance, contributing 16 tackle points through Navdeep and Ankit. Ayan said the team's mindset was clear heading into the match, as quoted from a press release, "Every match for us is a do-or-die match if we win, we stay; if we lose, we go home. The boys have understood that mindset, and we just want to play freely and keep this momentum going against Jaipur Pink Panthers."

Skipper Anjit Jaglan said it felt good to see every player taking responsibility and performing their role, and said, "It feels great when every player plays with responsibility. Everyone in this team has faith in each other that's been our biggest strength. Whether it's Ayan leading the raids or Navdeep and Ankit in defence, everyone is contributing."

Head coach Randeep Dalal praised the team's composure, saying that the Pirates had worked hard to fix the small mistakes that cost them earlier in the season. "We knew the potential of this squad. Even when results didn't go our way early on, the focus was on small improvements. The defence has been rock-solid, and our raiders are executing with clarity. The key now is to carry this belief into the next knockout," Dalal added.

From struggling midway through the season to stringing together six consecutive wins, the Patna Pirates have rediscovered their identity at the perfect time. With momentum, belief, and a well-rounded squad, they now look ready to take on the two-time champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, in the next knockout clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor