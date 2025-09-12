Every street in Bharat should become a sporting arena: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, called for embedding sporting culture in every household, and inculcating the passion for sports in every child, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"Every street in Bharat should become a sporting arena, and every podium should witness Bharat's flag flying high," he remarked.

Elaborating on the vibrant, multi-faceted nature of sports in the Indian context, Union Minister said, "Sports is a way of life; it is part of our nature and culture, just as it is a profession, a form of entertainment, and an integral aspect of the economy."

Addressing the inaugural session of the Sportstar x KPMG PLAYCOM Business of Sports Summit 2025 in New Delhi today, Mandaviya emphasised the need to make sports a people's movement that resonates with every citizen. He referred to initiatives like "Sundays on Cycles" as symbolic of grassroots engagement, and called for embedding sporting culture in every household.

Mandaviya underlined the series of reforms in India's sporting ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated the importance of initiatives like "Fit India" and "Khelo India," stating that they have successfully created awareness and enthusiasm among citizens.

"Our reforms in sports must be continuous. We have immense talent in the country. What it needs is opportunity, nurturing and respect."

In his address, the Union Minister outlined a bold, comprehensive vision to make India one of the world's top five sporting nations. Highlighting the critical role of policy and good governance in sports, he said, "We are already working on a 10-year and a 25-year strategic plan to transform India's sporting ecosystem. This long-term plan will guide us towards a Viksit Bharat and establish India among the top five sporting nations of the world, in line with the Prime Minister's vision."

Underscoring the need for a robust institutional framework, Mandaviya described the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, as a landmark legislation which will ensure athlete-centric governance with dedicated mechanisms for dispute redressal and will mandate representation for women in decision-making bodies. "Women must not only participate, but also have space to voice their opinions. This Act will ensure a strong representation of women in sports governance and provide institutional platforms for them to lead," he added.

Mandaviya drew attention to the Khelo Bharat Niti - 2025, which has been developed through extensive stakeholder consultations and global benchmarking. "We have analysed international best practices to design a policy that is future-ready, inclusive, and performance-oriented, while remaining focused on national interest," he said.

Emphasising the creation of enabling ecosystems that can identify and support promising athletes from a young age, he added, "The culture of developing academies and professional leagues must be scaled across the nation."

Union Minister concluded his address with a call for unified action. "India's rise as a sporting superpower requires the collective effort of government, industry, institutions, and most importantly, the people," he affirmed.

Mandaviya also inaugurated the Sports Tech and Manufacturing Expo at the premises of the Conclave in Bharat Mandapam. Smt. PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, Nirmala Laksham, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

