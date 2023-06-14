"Everybody is getting better," says Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner

Montreal [Canada], June 14 : Haas F1 team will be looking to make a stronger finish in the upcoming race at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said that if they keep working hard, he thinks that they can get even better, as per the official website of Formula 1.

With eight points Haas F1 team is currently at the seventh position in the F1 team table. Their drivers are Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Steiner said, "Everybody is getting better, we had a top 10 result in Barcelona with the eighth fastest pit stop in the race, but if we keep working hard, I think we can get even better."

He added, "A lot of time has been spent in the last year to make our pit stops better, or good again. In the two years where we struggled, we went backward, as with everything."

Guenther Steiner appraised his team members as he said, "We've got a new trainer for our group, Faith Atack-Martin, and she's doing a fantastic job. She's responsible for keeping the team physically and mentally in the right place."

Steiner added, "Our Chief Mechanic, Toby Brown, keeps the group motivated the best he can, and our strategist, Faissal Fdil, who looks at the analysis of the pit stop and pit stop practice, is also putting in a lot of effort because you can lose a lot of time."

"Normally you can't gain time in a pit stop because everyone is doing a very good job, but you can lose a lot of time," said Guenther Steiner.

Haas F1 team will be looking to score crucial points in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor