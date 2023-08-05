EWPBL, EPBL ready to host biggest 3x3 Basketball League, E3PL in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : The Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League and the Elite Pro Basketball League have come together for the first-of-its-kind 3x3 basketball league named the E3PL – The Elite 3x3 Premier League.

The league will begin in September with a total of over 100 athletes drafted into the men's and women's categories.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to witness the birth of this exciting sporting revolution in our country. Our vision is to elevate the game of basketball to new heights and provide a platform for talented athletes to shine on the international stage. In the land of diverse cultures and unparalleled passion for sports, we believe 3x3 basketball will resonate deeply with our people. This format brings a perfect blend of skill, speed, and strategy, captivating both players and spectators alike. Our league is not just about competition; it's about fostering a basketball culture, building communities, and nurturing young talent. We aim to inspire the next generation of basketball stars and pave the way for India's presence on the global basketball map,” said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO, EWPBL & EPBL on the announcement of the league.

In an unprecedented move in the basketball professional set-up in India, all the players will receive a predetermined salary that is attuned to the ideology of EWPBL and EPBL of ensuring a serious career pathway for young basketball players in India.

The 3x3 basketball features three players in each team as opposed to the five in traditional basketball games. There's only one substitute allowed on the bench in 3x3 basketball, who can enter the game anytime during a dead ball situation by tagging an outgoing player.

The men's 3x3 will have a total of sixteen teams with a total of six players per team. The format of the league will divide the teams into four pools out of which two teams will qualify on the basis of a round-robin to the quarterfinals. The leaders of the pools will then head into knockout rounds for the coveted trophy.

The women's 3x3 will comprise ten teams with a total of six players per team and the teams will be divided into two pools. The top four teams will then compete for glory in knockouts.

Top basketball players from across the country have already signed up for the E3PL, many of which are in the Indian Basketball team both in the men's and women's categories. These players have been consistently signed on during the course of a few months based on their recent 3x3 achievements that the team at EWPBL and EPBL have been keeping an extremely close eye on.

“With the support of our basketball community, we embark on this incredible journey. A triple treat is ready to break open the basketball scene once again," said Sunny Bhandarkar.

