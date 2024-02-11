Ex-Brazil striker Diego Souza announces retirement

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 11 Former Brazil international striker Diego Souza has announced his retirement from professional football, drawing the curtains on a remarkable career that spanned over 20 years.

The 38-year-old had been without a club since December, when he parted ways with Sport Recife, where he had been on loan from Brazilian Serie A rivals Gremio, reports Xinhua.

"From now on, I'm only going to follow football on television or in the stands," Souza told Globo Esporte in an interview.

"I want to spend more time with my children and my family. I had a good career and I'm grateful for everything that I've achieved in the game."

Souza began his career at Fluminense in 2003 and also had spells at Benfica, Flamengo and Metalist Kharkiv, among other clubs. He was capped seven times for Brazil's national team and scored two goals.

When asked to name the best footballers he played alongside, he mentioned Romario, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

