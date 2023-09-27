'Eyeing Olympics after this': Athlete Gurjoat after men's skeet team scripted history for India

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Indian athlete Gurjoat Singh has set the Olympics as the next target for the men's skeet team after they clinched the first medal for the nation in the event in the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday.

India's epic run in the shooting competition at the ongoing Asian Games continued as the men's skeet team of Angad Vir Singh, Gurjoat Singh and Anand Jeet Singh bagged a bronze medal.

With 355 points, India secured the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China with 362 points and Qatar secured the silver medal with 359 points.

"I am feeling very good that it is the first Bronze for India in skeets. This is a big achievement for our team and India. We are working hard, our skeet team is also working hard. We are eyeing the Olympics after this," Gurjoat said while speaking to ANI.

While Angad dedicated the record-making victory to the people of India and said, "This is history. It is the first time ever (India) has won a medal at a team event like Skeets in the Asian Games. I dedicate the victory to the people of India."

On the other hand, Anant expressed the essence of the victory and said, "I am very happy with the team medal. It is our first team medal. It is a big thing for us. And then the first individual medal was also quite special for me. It was my first time competing at the Asian Games. I also got good support from my team. It is a good atmosphere."

Along with the men's skeet team, the Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country's dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25 m pistol team event. India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold.

The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

