F2 Monaco: Felipe Drugovich delivers masterclass, Jehan Daruvala finishes eighth

Pole-sitter Felipe Drugovich made it three wins in four races to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship in Formula 2 Monaco on Sunday.

After a disappointing Sprint Race retirement, the MP Motorsport driver turned his fortunes around to hold off Theo Pourchaire in a race of attrition, as the pair ran their supersoft tyres for a whopping 22 laps around the challenging Monte Carlo streets.

A late gasp of pace from Juri Vips wasn't enough to bring him into the fight as the Hitech Grand Prix driver settled for third. Jack Doohan brought home another solid haul of points in fourth, ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi and Marcus Armstrong.

Yesterday's Sprint Race winner Dennis Hauger finished seventh on the alternative strategy. His PREMA Racing teammate Jehan Daruvala was eighth, as Logan Sargeant recovered into the points and Marino Sato benefitted from a last-lap incident to complete the top 10.

Another dominant performance by Drugovich has allowed the Brazilian driver to increase his tally in the Drivers' Championship to 113 points, 32 points clear of his nearest rival Theo Pourchaire. Jehan Daruvala remains third ahead of Marcus Armstrong following the pair's Sprint Race podiums, whilst Juri Vips climbs up two places to fifth.

